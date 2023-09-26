close
Avoid inheritance hassles for your heirs by appointing a nominee

Avoid inheritance hassles for heirs, appoint a nominee

mutual fund
Premium

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Mutual fund unit holders have until September 30, 2023, to either appoint a nominee or opt out. The deadline – it has been extended to December 31 for demat account

Mutual Funds industry demat account Personal Finance Inheritance tax

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

