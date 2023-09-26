Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging
Declare nominee by March 31 or risk having your demat, MF folio frozen
India's demat tally tops 120 mn; June additions highest in 13 months
Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23
At 2.9 mn, new demat account additions hit 18-month high in July
Top 6 franchise business ideas under 10 lakhs in India to start earning
Nearly 50% of equity investors redeem their MF investments within 2 years
Top ten mutual fund categories which witnessed highest AUM growth in a year
Explained: What JP Morgan's bond inclusion means for India, markets, rupee
Reduce uncertainties of home purchase with a competent, professional broker