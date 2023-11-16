Avoid mis-selling at banks, research before buying financial product

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has formed a task force to look into various aspects of the bancassurance channel, including mis-selling. Until IRDAI comes out with concrete measures to curb mis-selling, the onus remains on customers to avoid falling prey to mis-selling at banks.

Common forms of mis-selling

Whenever a person is sold a product that they do not need, one that is not suitable for them or is downright detrimental to their financial interests, it amounts to mis-selling.