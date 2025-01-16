Baking good: How Indians are having their cake and enjoying it too

What is edible, aesthetic and to its practitioners an art and science? Baking. The Indian bakery market was worth $12.6 billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach $29.4 billion in size by 2032, according to a study done last year by a group called Research and Markets.

“Baking is love made edible,” says Rihanna P Narang, a Class 12 student of Sri Venkateshwara International School in Dwarka in southwest Delhi. Narang started cooking when she was eight years old and is refining her baking skills at a cookery class. “Baking is relaxing and therapeutic but requires patience, practice