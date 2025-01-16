Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Baking good: How Indians are having their cake and enjoying it too

Baking good: How Indians are having their cake and enjoying it too

As hobby and business, baking means art and science to its practitioners

Bakery
Premium

A premium cakes uses natural ingredients and looks appealing, say chefs. (Adobe stock photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What is edible, aesthetic and to its practitioners an art and science? Baking. The Indian bakery market was worth $12.6 billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach $29.4 billion in size by 2032, according to a study done last year by a group called Research and Markets.
 
“Baking is love made edible,” says Rihanna P Narang, a Class 12 student of Sri Venkateshwara International School in Dwarka in southwest Delhi. Narang started cooking when she was eight years old and is refining her baking skills at a cookery class. “Baking is relaxing and therapeutic but requires patience, practice
Topics : cooking Radisson restaurants

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon