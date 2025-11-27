Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exits

Bitcoin, which touched a peak of $125,261 on October 6, 2025, is now trading at $91,691, down 26.8 per cent from its recent high. The correction has triggered nervousness among investors.

Correction follows steep rally

According to experts, the decline is a natural market correction after an overheated rally. “The dip could be a long-due correction after unchecked enthusiasm in recent months,” says Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX.

With macroeconomic uncertainty increasing in the US, global risk appetite has weakened. “Elevated US yields and inflation data surprising on the upside