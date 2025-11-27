Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exits

Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exits

New investors entering now should be cognisant of high volatility, regulatory risks and cybersecurity threats

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto
premium

According to experts, the decline is a natural market correction after an overheated rally. “The dip could be a long-due correction after unchecked enthusiasm in recent months,” says Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX. ( Image: Bloomberg)

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bitcoin, which touched a peak of $125,261 on October 6, 2025, is now trading at $91,691, down 26.8 per cent from its recent high. The correction has triggered nervousness among investors.
 
Correction follows steep rally
 
According to experts, the decline is a natural market correction after an overheated rally. “The dip could be a long-due correction after unchecked enthusiasm in recent months,” says Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX.
 
With macroeconomic uncertainty increasing in the US, global risk appetite has weakened. “Elevated US yields and inflation data surprising on the upside
Topics : Finance News Your money Bitcoin prices Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon