Building healthcare corpus: Balance growth and liquidity, avoid lock-ins

As healthcare costs continue to rise, building a dedicated health care fund has become an essential financial goal. While adequate health insurance is indispensa­ble, a separate corpus can offer critical support during emergencies.

Health insurance policies often exclude several expenses. Sometimes claims get rejected. Standoffs between hospitals and insurers sometimes lead to cashless facility not being available.

“Having a separate healthcare corpus is extremely important even for those already covered by health insurance. While

insurance policies cover hospitalisation and certain defined treatments, they don’t account for many out-of-pocket expenses such as diagnostics, medicines, physiotherapy, home care, or alternative therapies. Moreover, co-pays,