Buying a car post-GST cut? Make sure you do foolproof research first

Owing to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut and festival season offers, car dealerships are offering attractive deals. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, has cut prices on many of its car models (Alto, Swift, Brezza, etc.) following GST reforms by up to around Rs 1.3 lakh. Not surprisingly, prospective buyers are making a beeline for car showrooms. Here is a guide to help get the best deal on the car, the loan, and the insurance cover.

Is this the best time to buy?

The period from late September to October is ideal for purchasing a car. “Dealers are under