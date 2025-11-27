Cakes 'n' bakes: India goes the whole hog on new Christmas indulgences

Nothing announces the Christmas season quite like the aroma of fruit-soaked batter, toasted nuts and caramelised spices drifting out of home kitchens and neighbourhood bakeries. What was once a niche, community-centric tradition has transformed itself into a full-fledged December economy, where plum cakes, butter sponges, bûche de Noël logs, and artisanal Christmas specials dominate menus and gifting lists across metros. As celebrations get bigger and palates get curiouser, India’s cake culture is no longer just about dessert — it is about craftsmanship, choice and the comfort of something baked with care.

How to spot a good cake

If you’re a