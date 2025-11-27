Cakes 'n' bakes: India goes the whole hog on new Christmas indulgences

premium
If you’re a buyer trying to choose the right cake this festive season, the biggest shift is in how cakes are judged today. As Parth Gupta, founder of Bloom Café, explains, a great cake is no longer about just taste or just looks — it’s the entire sensory journey.
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Nothing announces the Christmas season quite like the aroma of fruit-soaked batter, toasted nuts and caramelised spices drifting out of home kitchens and neighbourhood bakeries. What was once a niche, community-centric tradition has transformed itself into a full-fledged December economy, where plum cakes, butter sponges, bûche de Noël logs, and artisanal Christmas specials dominate menus and gifting lists across metros. As celebrations get bigger and palates get curiouser, India’s cake culture is no longer just about dessert — it is about craftsmanship, choice and the comfort of something baked with care.
How to spot a good cake
If you’re a