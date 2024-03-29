Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Choose life policy carefully; early surrender can cause significant losses

Switch credit card if changes in reward structure do not align with your needs

Life Insurance
Premium

Representative Image

Bindisha Sarang
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
With the new financial year commencing on April 1, several changes will come into effect that may impact your financial life. Below, we outline some of the significant changes and offer guidance on how to navigate them effectively.

New regulations on surrender value 

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority’s (IRDAI) final regulations on the surrender value of insurance policies will come into force from April 1. Surrender values are expected to maintain their current levels or decrease if policies are surrendered within three years. If they are surrendered between the fourth and the seventh year, surrender values may increase slightly.
 
Surrender value

Also Read

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

Irdai mandates TP insurance to employees travelling in employer's vehicle

Govt appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as Irdai's member for three years

SBI Q2 results preview: Analysts expect lender's profit to drop; here's why

How can you transfer money from a credit card to a bank account?

What is Saral Jeevan Bima and what are its key features

Over half of Indian equity large-cap funds underperformed their benchmark in 2023

Uniform KYC: How system will help citizens, financial institutions

Planning for FY25, making safe investments: Top personal finance stories

Topics : IRDAI insurance policies Credit Card sbi YES Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon