Claim your tax deduction on health checkup and specific treatments

The significance of an annual health checkup is undeniable, yet many of us put off scheduling one. Not only does a regular checkup keep us informed about our health status, it also offers financial benefits in the form of income-tax deductions. Many people do not avail of this and other lesser-known health-related tax benefits due to a lack of awareness.

Soayib Qureshi, partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, says, “Section 80D, 80DDB, and Rule 11DD of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, allow taxpayers to reduce their taxable income by claiming deductions on medical expenses. This in turn encourages individuals to prioritise