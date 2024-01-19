Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Claim your tax deduction on health checkup and specific treatments

Maximise savings by tapping into lesser-known deductions besides the one on health insurance premium

pneumoniae, health cases,
Premium

Representational Image

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The significance of an annual health checkup is undeniable, yet many of us put off scheduling one. Not only does a regular checkup keep us informed about our health status, it also offers financial benefits in the form of income-tax deductions. Many people do not avail of this and other lesser-known health-related tax benefits due to a lack of awareness.

Soayib Qureshi, partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, says, “Section 80D, 80DDB, and Rule 11DD of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, allow taxpayers to reduce their taxable income by claiming deductions on medical expenses. This in turn encourages individuals to prioritise

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

WhatsApp rolls-out new Privacy Checkup feature for Android and iOS: Details

Leverage HUF to max tax benefits by distributing income, availing deduction

Health insurance safety, adventure sport boom: Top personal finance stories

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

Form 12BB: Things to know about investment declaration tool for tax saving

78% of startup founders are optimistic about fundraising in 2024: report

Tax-saving strategy; spotting mis-selling: Top personal finance stories

Goa top hot spot for vacation homes, 71% HNIs want to buy property this yr

Nifty can reach 24,000; witness an upside of 11% in 2024: Emkay

Topics : Health sector Health Check tax exemption Personal Finance Indian IT industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon