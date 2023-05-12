Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

Greece and its four seas make fresh seafood a natural part of the country’s diet. With its Mediterranean climate, the Greek countryside is a fertile ground for a variety of fruits, vegetables and spices.

"Greek food is part of Mediterranean food and (it) is one of those diets which are anti-inflammatory, high in good fat and antioxidants, fruits and vegetables, olive oil and fish which again is good fat. That whole region has the lowest incidence of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and other chronic degenerative diseases," says Ishi Khosla, a clinical nutritionist.