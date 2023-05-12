close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

The Mediterranean nation's food is healthy, simple and has several vegetarian options

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
Greek cooking, healthy food
Premium

Greek cooking is healthy and resembles what many Indians practice at their home. (Stock photo)

5 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us
Fresh, flavourful, cooked in olive, and rich in vegetables, herbs and meats: that’s how Greek food is made. It is a cuisine that Indians love for its simplicity, taste, and health benefits.
"Greek food is part of Mediterranean food and (it) is one of those diets which are anti-inflammatory, high in good fat and antioxidants, fruits and vegetables, olive oil and fish which again is good fat. That whole region has the lowest incidence of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and other chronic degenerative diseases," says Ishi Khosla, a clinical nutritionist.
Greece and its four seas make fresh seafood a natural part of the country’s diet. With its Mediterranean climate, the Greek countryside is a fertile ground for a variety of fruits, vegetables and spices.
Or

Also Read

Delhi restaurants, hotels can now serve food in open spaces; Details here

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Have a good credit score, need quick money? Opt for unsecured loan

Continue with PPF, SCSS, SSY, term and health cover under new tax regime

Use cost-effective and accessible group term plan to boost coverage

Pension scheme returns 'exceedingly good' versus benchmarks: PFRDA

Topics : dining out Mediterranean restaurants Greek

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

Greek cooking, healthy food
5 min read

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Aadhaar
3 min read

Interest rate hold likely as inflation at its weakest in 18 months

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

IMF warns US default would have 'serious repercussions' worldwide

IMF
2 min read

SoftBank Group Corp vision fund loses money mgain despite tech rebound

SoftBank
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shouldn't return to old pension system with same formula: C Rangarajan

Can’t return to old system with same formula for fixing pension: Rangarajan
11 min read

Pensioners to get 3 months to give consent for diverting additional dues

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Have a good credit score, need quick money? Opt for unsecured loan

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Regulators ask if Credit Suisse bond wipeout must trigger insurance payout

Credit Suisse
2 min read

SoftBank Group Corp vision fund loses money mgain despite tech rebound

SoftBank
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon