Coping with rising rentals: Research areas, opt for longer leases

A viral post by a Bengaluru-based tech professional, who received a 7.5 per cent salary hike but faced a 10 per cent rent hike, resonated widely on social media. Rents are climbing faster than salaries in several major cities. A recent Reuters poll of housing experts also indicated that both house prices and rentals are likely to outpace consumer inflation this year.

What’s driving rents upward?

Rising property prices are having a spillover impact on rentals. “The cost of property acquisition is increasing with rising house prices. This is leading to many deferring the decision to purchase property, and hence