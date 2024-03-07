Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cross-check with multiple lenders for accurate valuation of gold loan

For fairer assessment, select a lender that uses an external assayer

gold loan
Premium

Karthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two developments in the recent past have put gold loans in the spotlight. Kotak Mahindra Bank forayed into this rapidly growing segment (17.4 per cent growth year-on-year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s [RBI’s] data of January 26). Meanwhile, the regulator debarred IIFL Finance from disbursing fresh gold loans due to “material supervisory concerns”. 

Flexible repayment options

The primary appeal of these loans lies in their low interest rates as they are secured loans. Borrowers also do not need a good credit history. “Lenders are happy to lend even in the absence of a credit history due to the valuable nature

Also Read

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

IIFL Finance slumps 20% post RBI ban on sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Taking steps to meet RBI's concern: IIFL Fin after ban on giving gold loans

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

PNB ties up with EaseMyTrip to launch travel credit card: Key features

FD or SCSS? Best low-risk investment options for senior citizens

Work-life balance, home ownership, travel among top goals for women: survey

Salaried but have sizeable other incomes? You have to pay advance tax

Planning to take a home loan? Here are the cheapest rates available

Topics : IIFL Group Kotak Mahindra Bank BankBazaar Your money Personal Finance gold loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon