Curtains to ventilation: How to protect your home in extreme heat

At least eight people have died of suspected sun stroke in Odisha in the last three days. Officials say India is in the middle of the longest heat wave it has seen since records began. Temperatures have crossed 50 degrees Celsius in some areas recently.

Protecting your home from heat involves design and planning. “Selecting the appropriate wall covering can effectively prevent the house from becoming a miniature greenhouse,” says Roshni Kshirsagar, partner at SJK Architects, a design firm in Mumbai. “Regarding windows, particularly those facing west and south, it is advisable to keep the blinds closed from late morning