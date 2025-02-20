Declutter your home efficiently without resorting to the Marie Kondo way

As humans, we have a tendency to hoard, be it our clothes, utensils, home decor, or even gifts from long ago that have never been used. This stems from a deep-rooted belief in reusing and repurposing items and preserving heirlooms, sarees, even notebooks that hold sentimental value. Indians, in particular, with recent memories of poverty, tend to save things for a rainy day. And then there is a deep-rooted hand-me-down culture of clothes, books, furniture often passed down and around. Last, but not the least, is the e-commerce culture where we buy more out of want than need.

Needless to