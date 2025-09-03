Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Dividend yield funds seen as stable option for sound risk-adjusted returns

Dividend yield funds seen as stable option for sound risk-adjusted returns

These funds may underperform growth funds and lag during bull runs

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans
premium

Dividend yield funds mostly invest in mature-stage companies growing at a slower pace.

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With equity markets turning volatile, investors are seeking funds that can cushion their portfolios. Many are looking at dividend yield funds, which have underperformed the broad-based BSE 500 index over the past year but outpaced it over longer horizons. 
Investment approach 
Dividend yield funds are a type of diversified equity fund. “The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidelines require them to invest a significant portion of their portfolio in dividend-yielding stocks. Limited exposure to non-dividend-paying stocks is also allowed,” says Mittul Kalawadia, senior fund manager, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC). 
“We invest in a portfolio of companies
Topics : Your money BSE equity fund Personal Finance Dividend yield funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon