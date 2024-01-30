ELSS: Selecting tax saver fund based on recent performance is risky

The tax saving season is on currently. Many investors may want to invest in an equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS, also called tax saver fund), given the high returns they have yielded in the recent past. But with
42 funds (with assets under management slightly above Rs 2 trillion), choosing the right fund is not easy.
Higher returns, shorter lock-in
Tax-saving products eligible for deduction under Section 80C have a lock-in of at least five years and are fixed-income oriented. ELSS score on both counts. “One, their lock-in period of three years is shorter. And two, since the underlying investment
