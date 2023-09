Looking for a holiday home? These are the top 5 investment options for HNIs

Gold ETFs hit 16-month high: Should you invest? We decode

Small saving schemes: Highest interest rate is 8.2 per cent. Details here

Top 10 business ideas under 15 lakh to start earning money today in India

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued new guidelines for standardising lending practices among banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and other regulated entities (REs). The directives address issues faced

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com