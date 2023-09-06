Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Factor in rupee depreciation when planning for child's education goal

Defer foreign travel plan or opt for a destination where the currency impact is less pronounced

education, students, books, studying, exams
Premium

Sanjay Kumar Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee closed at 83.14 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Over the past year, it has depreciated 3.07 per cent, while over three years it has declined at an

Also Read

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Education costs double in 6 years: Here's how you can invest for your child

How to reduce your EMI burden if you have opted for an education loan

42% faced with higher EMIs, 74% see loans become more expensive: Survey

Top 10 business ideas to earn money with zero investments, learn how

Indians are underinsured: 68% have health cover under Rs 10 lakh

Crypto millionaires migrating to protect interests, Singapore tops list

Multi-asset allocation fund: Invest for a diversified, low-risk portfolio

Topics : Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee Child education insurance foreign travel

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon