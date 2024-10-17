Festival offers on home loans: Avoid teaser rates that reset after months

Demand for home loans typically rises in the festival season as people look to acquire a new asset. It is no different this year, with the market abuzz with enticing housing loan offers.

The Indian housing finance market grew by around 25 per cent annually between FY22 and FY24, according to a report by Omniscience Capital, a small case manager. It is further projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20 per ent until 2030.

Festival discounts

A common offer during the festival season is a partial or full waiver of processing fees.