Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fintech to switch on reset button as self-regulatory mechanism comes in

The first signs of change in the way the sector looks at itself are upon us

fintech
Premium

Raghu Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
A fortnight after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made public its ‘Framework for self-regulatory organisation(s) for fintechs (SRO-FTs)’, the first signs of change in the way the sector looks at itself are upon us.
 
The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) – an SRO-FT aspirant – “is considering its mandate to expand its membership to fintech beyond the credit ecosystem… so that fintechs, regardless of their business and scale, will have parity to contribute to the industry’s objectives and receive distinct value for their unique needs,” says Sugandh Saxena, its chief executive officer (CEO). This is in keeping with
Topics : finance sector Fintech sector Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon