Fractional ownership platforms make commercial real estate accessible

With the number of fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) growing, and large sums of money belonging to retail investors being invested through them, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a consultation paper that is a precursor to regulating them under the MSM (micro, small, medium) REIT (real estate investment trust) framework. The idea is that if these real estate platforms grow within a regulated environment, they will be more transparent, financially disciplined, and accountable. Investors will also feel safer investing through them.
“The successful listing of commercial office REITs (real estate investment trusts) and recently of a retail REIT has given Sebi the confidence that such platforms, if regulated, will result in increased fund flows into real estate assets and enable retail participation,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.
How do FOPs work
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or