From cooktops to cutlery: How to pick the right cookware for your kitchen

Whether you’re simmering a dal or stir-frying veggies, the right cookware can make all the difference. The Indian kitchen today is no longer about just patilas and kadhais. From non-stick pans to cast iron skillets, tri-ply stainless steel to ceramic-coated beauties, consumers are spoilt - even confused - for choice.

The India cookware market reached $2.45 billion in 2024, with projections toward $5.41 bn by 2033, driven by a 9.2 per cent CAGR (2025–33) on the back of rising urbanisation, higher disposable incomes, and a shift toward premium/eco-friendly products, according to a report from IMARC Group, a market research and management consulting