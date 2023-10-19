close
Sensex (-0.24%)
65719.43 -157.59
Nifty (-0.14%)
19644.15 -26.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.12%)
6034.85 + 7.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.03%)
40353.45 -13.70
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
43828.25 -60.45
Heatmap

Fund review: SBI Magnum Income Fund

Fund review: SBI Magnum Income Fund

investments, mutual funds

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Fund pick: DSP Equity Opportunities Fund

Fund pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund

Fund pick: DSP Flexi Cap Fund

Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

Fund pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund Regular Plan Growth

Table: Fixed deposit schemes offered by various finance companies

Amazon Pay starts EMIs on RuPay credit cards for festive online shopping

Legacy and modernity: What India's best boarding schools offer in education

How to claim TCS refund when traveling abroad and filing a return

Health insurance for NRIs: Check geographical coverage, sum insured

Topics : Fund Pick

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon