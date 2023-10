Rohit Jaiswal passed out of Welham Boys School 28 years ago in Dehradun. "Those were the best years of my life. It was a combination of learning, fun, lessons for life and experiences to cherish,” says Jaiswal, who is president of the school’s alumni association.

Studying in a boarding school was “a lesson in living with a diverse group. We were taught the concept of a complete man wherein studies weren’t the only measure of success,” says Jaiswal, who is