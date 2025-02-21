Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Germany launches online visa portal for students, including Indians

Germany launches online visa portal for students, including Indians

The system has been developing for two years and is now active across all 167 German visa sections worldwide

Germany, Germany flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Germany introduced an online visa application system on February 17, making it easier for Indian students to apply. They can now complete the process digitally through the Consular Services Portal.
 
"The portal allows applicants to fill out visa forms online and upload documents, removing the need for physical paperwork. Once submitted, German authorities review the application, and successful candidates receive a notification from the VFS centre to schedule a biometric data collection and document verification appointment," Germany stated.
 
The system has been developing for two years and is now active across all 167 German visa sections worldwide. Officials say it ensures a more efficient process, cutting down on delays and unnecessary paperwork.  
 
 
What students need to know  
 
< Even with the online process, students must visit a VFS centre for biometric data submission and document verification.  

< Applicants must show proof of financial stability, requiring a Blocked Account with at least €992 per month or €11,904 per year for living expenses.  
< The system helps reduce errors and ensures students are prepared before their in-person appointment.  
 
Indian students in Germany  
 
Germany remains a popular destination for Indian students. In the winter semester of 2023–2024, 49,483 Indian students were enrolled in German universities, making them the largest group of international students in the country.  
 
The new online portal is not limited to student visas. It also covers 28 other national visa categories, including work, training, and family reunification.  
 
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said the changes were necessary to attract skilled professionals, pointing out that Germany faces an annual shortage of 400,000 workers.  
 
“400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies,” Baerbock said in a press release last month.
 
She acknowledged that outdated, paper-based processes and long waiting times have deterred professionals. “At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure. And that is exactly what the Consular Services Portal is,” she said.  
 
Calling the reform “a real administrative revolution,” she added that it positions Germany among Europe's leaders in immigration policy innovation.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

