Gold loans: Quick disbursal, low rates, flexible repayment options

Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Prospective borrowers must understand the risks associated with these loans and carefully select their lender. Gold loans by commercial banks rose from around ₹1.02 trillion in April 2024 to approximately ₹2.23 trillion in April 2025, a year-on-year growth of 119.6 per cent, according to the(RBI). Prospective borrowers must understand the risks associated with these loans and carefully select their lender.

Why gold loans are booming

A key driver of this sharp growth is the rise in gold prices over the past few years. “It has increased the value of gold as collateral, allowing borrowers to access higher loan amounts,” says Raoul Kapoor, co-chief executive officer (CEO), Andromeda Sales