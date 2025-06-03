Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,850.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,610.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,760.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.
US gold prices edged up to hit a near four-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and rising uncertainty over the US-China trade deal boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 per cent at $3,381.13 an ounce, as of 0038 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 8 earlier in the session.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $34.67 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,067.40 and palladium was up 0.2 per cent to $990.76.
(with inputs from Reuters)