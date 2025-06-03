Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,850.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000. 
 

Also Read

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asia up tracking Wall St. gains; China PMI at 48.3

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex dips 182pts, Nifty at 24,751; Auto, IT, metal drag; PSBs rally

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 239 pts, Nifty at 24,752; FMCG drags; PSBs outperform

Gold, jewellery

Gold prices may correct further; check support levels to buy the dips

Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,760.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.
  
US gold prices edged up to hit a near four-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and rising uncertainty over the US-China trade deal boosted demand for the safe-haven asset. 
 
Spot gold inched up 0.1 per cent at $3,381.13 an ounce, as of 0038 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 8 earlier in the session.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $34.67 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,067.40 and palladium was up 0.2 per cent to $990.76.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

More From This Section

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Oil companies cut commercial LPG price by ₹24; new rate effective June 1

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,320, silver price declines ₹100 to ₹99,800

edible oils

India slashes import duty on crude edible oils to curb rising food prices

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,030; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Bullion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon