Gold rush: Rebalance if your allocation has risen beyond the 10% mark

Gold recently surged past the $3,000 per ounce mark in the international market. Investors, both existing and new, should avoid extreme reactions and proceed with caution in the wake of this landmark level being crossed.

Key drivers of the rally

Trade war: President Donald Trump’s tariffs on trade partners could have several consequences. “These policies could be inflationary for the US. There is also a possibility of competitive devaluation of currencies by exporters to the US. We could also have a mix of the two scenarios. Either or both of these developments will lead to investment demand for gold both