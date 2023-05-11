Have a good credit score, need quick money? Go for unsecured loan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently asked Indian banks to be vigilant about their retail portfolios, particularly the rapidly growing unsecured loan segment. While unsecured loans -- such as personal loans and credit card loans -- provide quick access to money when it is urgently needed, they also carry risks for borrowers.
Borrowers who can’t offer collateral have to take recourse to an unsecured loan. “They are a good financing option for people who don’t want to offer collateral. If you are in need of an urgent cash loan without documents, unsecured loans could be your go-to option. You can also apply for a personal loan to fund a major purchase or an event, home improvement, or to pay down higher-interest debt,” says Kamaljeet Rastogi, chief executive officer (CEO), SahiBnk.
Quick disbursal
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or