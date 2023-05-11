Have a good credit score, need quick money? Go for unsecured loan

In this section

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Travel secured: The insurance cover you must buy before heading out

Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Use cost-effective and accessible group term plan to boost coverage

Continue with PPF, SCSS, SSY, term and health cover under new tax regime

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

What is credit score? Why is it important?

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently asked Indian banks to be vigilant about their retail portfolios, particularly the rapidly growing unsecured loan segment. While unsecured loans -- such as personal loans and credit card loans -- provide quick access to money when it is urgently needed, they also carry risks for borrowers.

Borrowers who can’t offer collateral have to take recourse to an unsecured loan. “They are a good financing option for people who don’t want to offer collateral. If you are in need of an urgent cash loan without documents, unsecured loans could be your go-to option. You can also apply for a personal loan to fund a major purchase or an event, home improvement, or to pay down higher-interest debt,” says Kamaljeet Rastogi, chief executive officer (CEO), SahiBnk.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com