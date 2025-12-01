Hiding foreign assets? Black Money Act provisions carry heavy penalties

The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has identified over 25,000 taxpayers who failed to disclose foreign assets and income in their tax filings for the financial year 2024–25. It has begun sending SMS and email alerts advising them to revise their returns by December end.

Disclosing foreign assets and income in ITR

Residents and ordinarily residents must report all foreign assets in Schedule FA, including overseas bank or custodial accounts, foreign equity or debt interests (including ESOPs), immovable property, trusts, and any asset where the taxpayer is a legal owner,