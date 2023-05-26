close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

High expense ratio erodes mutual funds' net return, so monitor cost

If your distributor suggests moving from a low- to a high-cost fund, question the rationale of the move

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
Mutual funds, MF, Mutual fund
Premium

When choosing a fund, pay attention to the expense ratio. (Photo: Shutterstock)

7 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a consultation paper recommends changes to the way the total expense ratio (TER) of mutual funds is calculated and charged. The paper also seeks to curb malpractices linked to expense ratios.
Investors, on their part, need to be cognizant of the role expense ratio should play in fund selection, and remain vigilant against malpractices.  
High cost affects return 
Or

Also Read

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Thinking of prepaying your home loan? Things you should keep in mind

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

Savings account vs liquid fund: Which is better for you to keep money?

Fund pick: Aditya BSL Dynamic Bond Fund

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Expense Ratio

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

High expense ratio erodes mutual funds' net return, so monitor cost

Mutual funds, MF, Mutual fund
7 min read

What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database

video calling, video KYC
3 min read

Thinking of prepaying your home loan? Things you should keep in mind

Home Loan
3 min read

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

GenZ, office, employees
3 min read

What are different types of car insurance policies in India? Details here

Experts suggest that if you decide to reduce your cover, you should supplement the TP cover with at least a fire and a theft cover
4 min read

Most Popular

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

GenZ, office, employees
3 min read

Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
5 min read

Now, I-T relief for leave encashment on retirement at 2.5 million

retirement
2 min read

Pan-Aadhar link to bank locker agreement: 6 deadlines to remember in June

Aadhaar
4 min read

Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

Image
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon