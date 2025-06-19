Home Alone: Single professionals revive demand for luxe studio apartments

It's the classic New York life: single, well-paid job, and a studio apartment on the UWS or Alphabet City, depending on how you like your social action over the weekend.

It's now coming to India, too, but in a much more upscale way. No more musty walkups, or standing-room-only bathrooms, or freezing winters because the heating doesn't work. India's studio apartments - small in size, big on design - are redefining urban living. The luxury studio is no longer a compromise — it’s a choice.

From bachelor pads to power pads, these luxe studios pack more punch per square foot