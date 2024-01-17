Homeowner can claim house rent allowance while living in rented house

Income-tax returns sometimes include incorrect claims for house rent allowance (HRA) and home loan deductions. Such incorrect claims can trigger a notice from the tax department.



Says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India: “HRA is a special allowance granted to an employee by the employer to meet the expenditure, that is rent payment, incurred on residential accommodation occupied by the employee.” Employees can claim HRA up to the prescribed threshold under Section 10(13A) of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, 1961 under the old tax regime.



Rules governing HRA exemption



HRA exemption is the least of the following amounts: the actual HRA received;