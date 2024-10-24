How gig workers can start retirement saving early with equity funds, NPS

White-collar gig workers in urban India are less prepared for retirement than the broader population, with a retirement preparedness score of 46 versus national score of 49, according to a study. Gig workers’ financial index is 48, trailing the national average of 52, said the fourth edition of the India Retirement Index Study, conducted by Max Life Insurance and Kantar.

Why they lag

Freelancers and consultants lack a steady monthly income, making it difficult to follow a structured approach to managing savings and expenses.

“Their volatile income makes long-term, systematic saving and investing for retirement difficult,” says Arvind A Rao,