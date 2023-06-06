

While Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries following the triple train crash in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2, not everyone is aware about the travel insurance passengers can opt for by paying only Rs 0.35 while booking tickets on IRCTC. The tragic train accident in Odisha has once again brought to light the importance of travel insurance, safety and financial protection of rail passengers.



The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides an optional travel insurance policy for passengers buying tickets from its online portal. For e-ticket passengers, the policy provides cover in case of injury or death during a train journey. How to apply for the train travel insurance:



The traveller has to select the insurance option at the time of booking ticket. Note that once the ticket has been booked you cannot choose insurance. The premium w.e.f 01-Nov-2021 is Re. 35 paise per passenger inclusive of all taxes.

Through this facility, IRCTC provides insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to its passengers. What does the insurance policy cover:



If the passenger suffers permanent partial disability, then he or she is given Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation. In case of an injury arising out of the accident, hospitalisation expenses to the tune of Rs 2,00,000 is paid for and Rs 10,000 is paid in case of transportation of mortal remains. If a passenger dies in a train accident or suffers permanent total disability, then an insurance amount of up to Rs 10 lakh is paid.



The scheme is applicable only for Indian Citizens who book their e-ticket through NGeT Website Application only. Citizen of foreign countries are not eligible for this scheme. Only Indian citizens can opt for it

The scheme is optional, however if the option is exercised it will be compulsory for all passengers booked under one PNR number.

Optional Travel Insurance facility is provided only for CNF/RAC/Part CNF ticket at the time of booking.

Customer shall receive the policy information through SMS and on their registered email IDs directly from Insurance Companies along with the link for filling nomination details. However, Policy number can be viewed from Ticket booked history at IRCTC Page.

After the booking of ticket, the nomination details to be filled at respective Insurance Company site.

If nomination details is not filled then the settlement shall be made with legal heirs, if the claim arises.

The coverage for the policy shall be for each passenger under the PNR in case of Death, Permanent Total Disability, Permanent Partial Disability, and Hospitalization Expenses for Injury and Transportation of mortal remains following Rail Accident or untoward incident.

Children under the age of 5 are not covered How does the insurance scheme work:



Which insurance company will be liable? The optional travel insurance will not be provided for the children below 5 years of age who book the ticket without berth/seat.



Travel insurance scheme is uniform In case of passenger opting for insurance, the claim/liability shall be between insured and the Insurance Company. The two insurance companies are Liberty General Insurance Ltd. and SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd













Train insurance is uniform across classes The Travel Insurance Scheme is kept uniform for all classes ( SL, 1 AC, 2AC, 3 AC)



What is covered under the scheme: Personal belongings are not covered under the scheme

Up to Rs 7.5 lakh in case of permanent partial disability Up to Rs 10 lakh in case of death or permanent total disability



Death: Up to Rs 10,000 for transportation of mortal remains



Permanent disability: If during the Trip, the Insured sustains accidental bodily injury which directly and independently of all other causes results in death within 12 months from the date of accident or untoward incident. The 100% of the Sum Insured stated in the Schedule applicable to such Insured is payable.





Permanent disability If during the Trip, the Insured sustains accidental bodily injury which directly and independently of all other causes results in permanent total disability within 12 months from the date of accident or untoward incident, 100% of the Sum Insured stated in the Schedule applicable to such Insured is payable.

The Insurance Company shall indemnify the Insured for the expenses, upto Rs2 lakh, incurred by the Insured for Hospitalization and medical treatment, taken on account of any Injury sustained by the Insured whilst Hospitalisation Expenses:



The Medical Expenses incurred for Hospitalization Treatment will include: on a Trip during the Period of Insurance.

b. Nursing, a. Room rent, boarding expenses,(Room Rent to be capped at 2% of the sum insured and ICU/CCU to be capped at 4% of the sum insured)

d. Medical Practitioner, c. Intensive care unit,

f. Medicines, drugs and consumables, e. Anesthesia, blood, oxygen, operation theatre charges, surgical Appliances,

h. The cost of prosthetic and other devices or equipment if implanted internally during a Surgical Procedure. g. Diagnostic procedures,

j. A Hospital means any institution established for inpatient Care and Day Care treatment for illness and/or injuries and which has been registered as a Hospital with the local authorities i. No OPD charges to be covered. However, procedures followed under day care shall also be covered.



Transportation of mortal remains: k. In case happening of an accident, initial treatment be taken from nearest hospital of accident site and upon written referral of this hospital, treatment be taken from any specialized hospital





Claims Procedure & Documentation If the Insured dies solely and directly due to train accident and untoward incidents as defined under section 123 read with sections 124 and 124A of the Railways Act, 1989, occurring during the Trip, then the Insurance Company will reimburse Rs.10,000/- as the cost of either transporting his mortal remains to his usual place of residence or to a cremation or burial ground. No documentary evidence is required to be produced.



The Insured or his nominee or legal heir shall tender to the Insurance Company all reasonable information, assistance and proofs in connection with any claim hereunder. The Insured or his nominee or legal heir shall deliver to the nearest office of the Insurance Company, not later than 4 months from the date of occurrence of the Insured Event, a detailed statement in writing as per the claim form and any other material particular, relevant to the making of such claim.





Documents required for death claim: Proof in accordance with the policy details shall be furnished to the Insurance Company in connection with all matters upon which a claim is based.

Submit the duly filled in claim form signed by nominee/legal heir along with the NEFT mandate details and cancelled cheque with the following documents: Documentation required:

• Report of the Railway Authority carrying the details of the passengers • Report of the Railway Authority confirming the accident of the train or untoward incident

• Duly Completed Personal Accident Claim Form signed by Nominee / Legal eclared dead.

• Photo identity proof of nominee Heir along with the NEFT mandate details & cancelled cheque

of buying insurance through IRCTC portal • For Death Claims, claim will be settled only to nominee declared at the time

Heir / Succession Certificate • In absence of nominee, claim will be paid to Legal Heir only – as per Legal

• Report of the Railway Authority confirming the accident of the train or untoward incident In case of Disablement Claim:

• Medical bills corresponding to doctor’s prescription. • Report of attending doctor confirming the extent of disability.

• Attested copy of disability certificate from Civil Surgeon of that Hospital in which the treatment has undergone stating percentage of disability. • Duly Completed Personal Accident Claim Form signed by insured / Nominee

• All X-Ray / Investigation reports and films supporting to disablement. • Attested copy of FIR.

• Photograph before & after disability • Claim form with NEFT details & cancelled cheque of the beneficiary



Report of the Railway Authority confirming the accident of the train or untoward incident In case of Hospitalization Expenses for Injury

Advance and final receipts (All receipts shall be numbered, signed an stamped) Discharge summary Original Hospital Bills and medical bills corresponding to doctor’s prescription

Diagnostic Test Reports, X Ray, Scan, ECG and others including doctor’s advice demanding such tests) Prescriptions for medicines

Where do the claim documents have to be sent? Cash memos/bills for medicines purchased from outside





Claims Settlement / Rejection The claim documents should be sent to the Claims department of the nearest Office of the Insurance Company through which this insurance is effected. List of the address of the office of the Insurance Company can be obtained from the website of the Insurance Company.

2. The Insurance Company shall be released from any obligation to pay insurance benefits if any of the obligations are breached 1. Benefits payable under this policy will be paid within 15 days of the receipt of last necessary document.



4. The Insurance Company shall be liable to pay any interest at 2% above the bank rate prevalent at the beginning of the financial year in which the claim is reviewed, for sums paid or payable under this Policy, upon acceptance 3. All claims under this Policy shall be payable in Indian Currency.



5. No Claim is admissible beyond 365 days from date of expiry of the policy in respect of hospitalization commencing within the Period of Insurance. of an offer of settlement by the insured but there is delay in payment beyond 7 days the date of acceptance.



7. At the time of claim settlement, Insurance Company may insist on KYC documents of the insure/nominee/legal heir as per the relevant AML guidelines in force 6. No liability under the Policy will be admitted, if the claim is fraudulent or supported by fraudulent means.



Alternatively, you can purchase travel insurance on your own to ensure that you are covered for any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during your journey. However, the decision to purchase travel insurance is a personal one. Consider factors such as the length of the journey, the route, and assess the value of the belongings you are carrying with you. You can also choose to buy a travel insurance policy on your own

"Research the options and compare policies from different providers to find one that best suits your needs. Choose the coverage offered by the policy and ensure it provides adequate protection for the duration of your trip. Check if the policy covers medical expenses, loss of personal belongings, and other emergencies, among other things. Ensure that the policy offers compensation for accidental death and disability, as this can provide financial security in the event of an unexpected incident. Read the fine print of the policy carefully to understand the exclusions and limitations, so you are aware of what is covered and what is not," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.





If the Insured sustains accidental bodily injury during the Trip that directly and independently of all other causes results in permanent partial disability within 12 months of the date of the accident or untoward incident, 75% of the Sum Insured is payable.