Did you know? Bank's liability 100x the annual rent of safe deposit locker

Bank branch that has run out of lockers must put you on a waiting list

According to an RBI circular (August 18, 2021), if a branch doesn’t have lockers available, it must acknowledge a customer’s application, place her on a waiting list, and provide her with a waitlist number

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now set December 31, 2023 as the final deadline for the renewal of bank locker agreements with existing customers. The earlier deadline was January 1. Banks are urging their customers to complete this formality much before the deadline. The State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have released advisories urging locker holders to sign their revised contracts by June 30.
Here are a few key things customers, including potential ones, should know about bank lockers.
Existing relationship not mandatory
First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

