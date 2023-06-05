Did you know? Bank's liability 100x the annual rent of safe deposit locker



Existing relationship not mandatory Here are a few key things customers, including potential ones, should know about bank lockers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now set December 31, 2023 as the final deadline for the renewal of bank locker agreements with existing customers. The earlier deadline was January 1. Banks are urging their customers to complete this formality much before the deadline. The State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have released advisories urging locker holders to sign their revised contracts by June 30.