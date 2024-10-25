Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How to link your bank account on Paytm app to get a new UPI ID

How to link your bank account on Paytm app to get a new UPI ID

Paytm partners with Axis Bank, YES Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank as a payment service provider (PSP) through UPI

paytm

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has allowed Paytm to take in new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users after following guidelines, according to the fintech company.
 
The NPCI said it had received a letter from One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, dated August 1, 2024. In this letter, One97 requested approval to resume “onboarding” new UPI users on the Paytm app, a process that had been halted in compliance with regulatory directives on January 31 and February 16.
 
Customers can link their bank accounts to Paytm’s app and generate new UPI IDs. To facilitate this, Paytm has partnered with several banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank, as announced in a company press release.
 
 

More From This Section

finland

Finland needs immigration to grow: Here's how Indians can benefit

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB credit card offers discounts and cash backs for festival season

education

Indian schools & colleges grow 14% as fees soar, parents struggle

Blinkit

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

Canada, Justin Trudeau

Canada to cut immigration by 20% in 2025: Low-skilled workers not welcomed

How to create your UPI ID on Paytm
 
Open Paytm and verify mobile number
 
Launch the Paytm app, enter your mobile number, and verify it using the OTP sent to your number.
 
Link your bank account
 
Select the option to link your bank account for Paytm UPI. This step enables easy transactions.
 
Choose primary bank account
 
Pick your preferred bank account from the list as the primary one for UPI.
 
Your UPI ID is now active. Use formats like @pthdfc, @ptaxis, @ptsbi, or @ptyes to send or receive money instantly.
 
Paytm is also required to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory guidelines, including the Payments and Settlement Act of 2007, the Information Technology Act of 2000, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, and the NPCI's 2018 circular regarding the storage of payment system data.

Also Read

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm gets NPCI nod to onboard new UPI users months after RBI restrictions

Paytm

Confident Paytm will solve 'concentration risk' in UPI ecosystem: CEO

Paytm

Paytm share price slips 5% post Q2FY25 results; Check details

Paytm

Paytm Q2FY25 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 930 cr; revenue down 34%

IPO

Hyundai's Rs 27,870 cr IPO highlights how mega listings affect markets

Topics : Paytm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon