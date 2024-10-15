Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Hyundai's Rs 27,870 cr IPO highlights how mega listings affect markets

Hyundai's Rs 27,870 cr IPO highlights how mega listings affect markets

Experts attribute this phenom­enon to large IPOs absorbing market liquidity, subsequently weighing on the overall market performance

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sundar Sethuraman
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870 crore IPO — India’s largest-ever — has turned the spotlight on the performance of mega offerings in the domestic markets and their impact on the overall markets. An analysis done by Bloomberg shows large offerings tend to weigh on the perfor­mance of the overall markets. For instance, the benchmark Nifty 50 index had declined 3 per cent one month after the Rs 20,557 crore IPO of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). 

Similarly, the index crashed 5 per cent following Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore IPO in November 2021, the biggest back then. Experts attribute this phenom­enon to large IPOs absorbing market liquidity, subsequently weighing on the overall market performance. Furthermore, the post-listing performance of most of the large IPOs has been underwhelming. Hyundai’s grey market premium suggests a listing price close to its issue price, potentially indicating a lukewarm start. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

chart

Also Read

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai India's record $3.3 bn IPO subscribed 18% on first day of bidding

IPO

Gautam Solar plans Rs 1,000 crore IPO to expand manufacturing capacity

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor ipo

Hyundai Motor India IPO off to slow start: 0.11x subscription, GMP falls 1%

hyundai ipo, gmp, details

Hyundai Motor India IPO opens: GMP shows slight uptick; Should you apply?

Waaree Energies IPO

Waaree Energies IPO: 5 key things to know from RHP before bidding starts

Topics : IPOs stock market trading Hyundai Motor India Paytm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon