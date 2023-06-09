close

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

India's lagging pension savings may need a leg-up as the economy grows

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
If you work for 30 years, a two per cent difference in pension returns can reduce your final retirement nest egg by 40 per cent.
The Rs 9-trillion National Pension System (NPS) seems to be delivering incrementally higher returns than the twice-as-large Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), shows a Business Standard analysis of data over the last seven years for the two retirement fund bodies.
An investor who put in Rs 100 in retirement savings seven years ago would have seen her NPS nest egg grow to Rs 182 by 2023, according to the analysis based on the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s recently released Handbook of National Pension System Statistics 2023. The corresponding EPFO return would be worth Rs 176 as seen in chart 1 below

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

