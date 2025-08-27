Invest to boost portfolio resilience amid current bout of uncertainty

Is the current volatility in the stock market straining your nerves? Quality-themed funds, which aim to deliver steady long-term returns while limiting downside in turbulent markets, may be worth considering.

Earlier this year, two actively managed quality funds — ICICI Prudential Quality Fund and White Oak Capital Quality Equity Fund — were rolled out. The new fund offer of Axis Nifty500 Qua­lity 50 Index Fund recently opened for subscription. “In

tod­ay’s environment of macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are seeking investment solutions that offer exposure to companies with durable business models and enduring competitive advantages,” says