Invest to boost portfolio resilience amid current bout of uncertainty

Is the current volatility in the stock market straining your nerves? Quality-themed funds, which aim to deliver steady long-term returns while limiting downside in turbulent markets, may be worth considering.
Earlier this year, two actively managed quality funds — ICICI Prudential Quality Fund and White Oak Capital Quality Equity Fund — were rolled out. The new fund offer of Axis Nifty500 Quality 50 Index Fund recently opened for subscription. “In
today’s environment of macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are seeking investment solutions that offer exposure to companies with durable business models and enduring competitive advantages,” says