Having your name on a property's registered sale deed does not always guarantee that you will retain ownership if a dispute arises. The Kerala High Court recently declared a wife the exclusive owner of a house registered jointly with her husband. This was after finding that her father had funded the purchase and the husband failed to substantiate his claim that he had contributed towards it. The court, in Kurudankandi Shamseer vs. Raslin, directed the husband to vacate the property within three months. The ruling highlights why homebuyers, particularly couples purchasing property with financial support from parents, should maintain clear records of contributions and document the intended ownership arrangement.

However, the judgment should not be interpreted as establishing that whoever pays for a property automatically becomes its owner. The registered deed, the parties' intentions and the evidence of payment all matter.

Why did the high court rule in wife's favour?

The dispute concerned a house measuring seven cents in Manjeri Municipality, Kerala. The wife's father had paid Rs 30 lakh towards its purchase, including funds raised through a Rs 25 lakh home loan from Nilambur Co-operative Urban Bank. Despite this, the sale deed named both spouses as purchasers.

The wife maintained that her father had bought the property for her benefit but included her husband’s name to support the family during their marriage.

The husband, meanwhile, claimed that his brother-in-law, who worked with him abroad, had provided the money for the purchase. However, he could not produce documentary evidence to substantiate this claim or establish how the alleged funds had been brought to India.

The wife's father's bank records supported her account of the transaction. The husband also acknowledged during cross-examination that the original sale deed was in his wife's possession and that she had obtained it from the sub-registrar's office.

The court accepted the wife's claim after examining the evidence and the circumstances surrounding the purchase.

Adhiraj Harish, partner at D.M. Harish & Co. LLP, explained that the court relied on the father's bank statements and the absence of supporting evidence for the husband's alleged contribution. He noted that Section 45 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, provides for co-owners' interests to be determined in proportion to their respective contributions towards the purchase price, unless there is a contract to the contrary.

Does paying for a house determine its ownership?

Not necessarily. The ruling turns on the specific facts and evidence of the case, rather than establishing a universal rule that financial contribution always overrides a registered deed.

Section 45 of the Transfer of Property Act deals with transfers of property to two or more people where the purchase consideration is paid from their separate funds. In the absence of a contract to the contrary, their respective interests are generally determined by the proportion of the consideration each contributed.

Where the consideration is paid jointly from a common fund, the law provides for the interests to be determined according to their respective interests in that fund.

Apoorva Pandey, advocate at the Supreme Court, said courts may consider the source of the purchase money, the intention behind the transaction and the evidence available. In this case, the court found that the wife's father had provided the funds for her benefit, while the husband failed to establish his alleged contribution.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the judgment also involved the Family Court's powers under Section 14 of the Family Courts Act, 1984, which permits it to receive material that may assist in resolving a dispute even if it would not otherwise be admissible under the ordinary rules of evidence.

The decision, therefore, rested on the evidence and the circumstances of the transaction, rather than simply on whose name appeared on the sale deed.

Why the intention behind the purchase matters

The ruling also raises an important question for families buying property with financial assistance from parents: was the money intended as a gift to one spouse, a gift to both spouses, or a loan?

Siddharth Batra, advocate at the Supreme Court of India, cautioned against assuming that a registered title can be displaced merely because someone else provided the purchase money.

"The central question is the intention when the property was acquired," he said.

If a parent intends to confer ownership on both spouses, the fact that one spouse did not contribute financially would not, by itself, defeat that person's title, Batra explained. A subsequent marital breakdown also does not retrospectively change the original intention.

His observation underlines the importance of distinguishing between the source of funds and the intended ownership of the property. Both must be considered alongside the registered deed and the surrounding circumstances.

Vipul Jai, partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, similarly said that joint title does not automatically establish equal ownership, just as payment alone does not necessarily confer exclusive ownership. Courts must assess the parties' intentions, financial contributions and evidence.

What should homebuyers do to protect their interests?

For couples purchasing a house with financial assistance from parents or other relatives, the judgment offers several practical lessons.

• Document the source of funds: Preserve bank statements, loan records, payment receipts and transfer details showing who paid the seller and how the money was arranged.

• Clarify whether the money is a gift or a loan: Record whether the parent intends to give the money to one spouse, both spouses, or lend it to them. A written declaration can help establish the arrangement.

• Specify ownership shares: If the contributions are unequal and the parties intend to hold defined shares, ensure that the sale deed and any legally appropriate supporting agreement reflect that arrangement.

• Retain transaction documents: Keep copies of the registered sale deed, payment records, loan documents and written agreements in a secure place.

• Avoid relying on oral assurances: Family understandings can become difficult to establish if relationships deteriorate. Written records can reduce the scope for conflicting claims.

Raadhika Chawla, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said homebuyers should clearly document the source of funds, intended ownership shares and whether financial assistance from family members is a gift, a loan or a contribution towards ownership. This can help prevent disputes over property rights if relationships break down.

Property ownership involves more than adding names to a sale deed or arranging the money for a purchase. The legal documents, the source of funds and the intention behind the transaction should be consistent and properly recorded. Doing so can help reduce the risk of costly disputes if a marriage or family relationship breaks down.