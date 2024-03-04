Lack risk appetite and time horizon? Exit small and midcap funds

Over the past year, while the Nifty50 is up 27.4 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 150 has risen 56 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 250 is up 65.9 per cent.

Both mid and smallcap funds have witnessed heavy inflows over this period. After such a humongous run-up, investors need to turn extremely cautious in these segments.

Risks higher in smallcap funds



The risks, say experts, are greater in smallcap funds than in midcap funds. “Smallcap schemes have larger exposure to stocks outside the top 500 stocks in terms of free-float market cap. These more volatile stocks have run up