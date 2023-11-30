Leaving on a private jet plane: How India's richest are flying high

An aeroplane that you don’t have to share with strangers and that will take off at your convenience: Flying in a private jet is like that.

“It’s like having your own car versus using public transport,” said Arjun Thapar, an architect who flew on a private jet that an industrialist had booked from Delhi to Bhubaneswar for a designing his properties. “You decide when you want to leave, where you want to go, and it’s much like your own car – once you get ready you just get in and go."

“You are asked your food preferences a day in advance and can get packaged food of your choice,” he said.