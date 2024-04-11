Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Loud and clear: How to make an impression and career by using your voice

Speaking well is an art and the talent is needed in a variety of roles, say experts

Voice artists are needed for a variety of roles (Stock photo)
Premium

Voice artists are needed for a variety of roles (Stock photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
In meetings, presentations or conversations, an impressive voice guarantees attention. Voice is a career – used by those radio jockeys, public service announcers, storytellers and artists. 

“I think we have stopped looking at audio professionals as voice artists. They are not voice artists anymore. They are content creators who also have a good voice and clarity in terms of speech,” says Abraham Thomas, chief executive officer of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd, which operates radio network Big FM.

“You may not have the deepest baritone or the strongest voice but if your content is relatable and real people get attracted to
Topics : media & entertainment career development speakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon