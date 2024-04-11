Storytelling is 'extremely important' for audio professionals: Big FM CEO

Voice artists have made way for content creators, says ABRAHAM THOMAS, chief executive officer of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd which operates radio network Big FM. “Storytelling is an extremely important strength that audio talent must have,” Thomas, an audio entertainment specialist and media evangelist, told Namrata Kohli in an interview in Delhi. Edited excerpts:

What is the most important attribute an audio professional must have?

If you walk into a party, you will always find some individuals who have a bunch of people hanging around them. They just tell great stories. Storytelling is an extremely important attribute that an audio