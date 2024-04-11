Business Standard
Storytelling is 'extremely important' for audio professionals: Big FM CEO

Abraham Thomas says there are 'no voice artists anymore' but content creators with a good voice

Abraham Thomas
Premium

Abraham Thomas, CEO of Reliance Broadcast Network

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Voice artists have made way for content creators, says ABRAHAM THOMAS, chief executive officer of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd which operates radio network Big FM. “Storytelling is an extremely important strength that audio talent must have,” Thomas, an audio entertainment specialist and media evangelist, told Namrata Kohli in an interview in Delhi. Edited excerpts: 

What is the most important attribute an audio professional must have?

If you walk into a party, you will always find some individuals who have a bunch of people hanging around them. They just tell great stories. Storytelling is an extremely important attribute that an audio
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

