Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Luxury real estate sees inventory build-up, investors should diversify

Luxury real estate sees inventory build-up, investors should diversify

End users should prioritise ready-to-move or near-completion projects to avoid project delays due to developers facing liquidity pressure

Real Estate, capital market
premium

Unsold homes in the Rs 2 crore–Rs 5 crore bracket have surged 47 per cent year-on-year, signalling slower traction at the premium end of the market.

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s housing market continues to display resilience, with unsold inventory across the top eight cities rising just 4 per cent year-on-year to 5.06 lakh units — a sign of overall stability. The Quarters-to-Sell (QTS) ratio of 5.8 quarters (about 17.4 months) also remains comfortably within the healthy range of 18–24 months, according to a recent report by Proptiger.
 
Beneath this stability, however, lies a notable shift. Unsold homes in the Rs 2 crore–Rs 5 crore bracket have surged 47 per cent year-on-year, signalling slower traction at the premium end of the market. This raises critical questions: What is driving this
Topics : Finance News Personal Finance News Real Estate Housing market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon