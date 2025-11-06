Luxury real estate sees inventory build-up, investors should diversify

India’s housing market continues to display resilience, with unsold inventory across the top eight cities rising just 4 per cent year-on-year to 5.06 lakh units — a sign of overall stability. The Quarters-to-Sell (QTS) ratio of 5.8 quarters (about 17.4 months) also remains comfortably within the healthy range of 18–24 months, according to a recent report by Proptiger.

Beneath this stability, however, lies a notable shift. Unsold homes in the Rs 2 crore–Rs 5 crore bracket have surged 47 per cent year-on-year, signalling slower traction at the premium end of the market. This raises critical questions: What is driving this