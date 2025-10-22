US trade deal may reignite interest in manufacturing fund segment

Manufacturing funds have been in limbo over the past year as global uncertainties and tariff wars hurt sentiment. Over the one year ended October 20, 2025, these schemes lost 0.8 per cent on average. However, with reports of a possible trade deal with the United States (US) on better terms for India, the segment could see renewed investor interest.

“Manufacturing funds can be powerful wealth builders. They ride multi-year capex upcycles, China-plus-one, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and consolidation that boosts pricing power. Small revenue upticks can translate into outsized profit growth via operating leverage. They will also benefit from formalisation,