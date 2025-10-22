Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US trade deal may reignite interest in manufacturing fund segment

US trade deal may reignite interest in manufacturing fund segment

Only seasoned investors with high risk appetite and a long horizon should hold manufacturing funds within their satellite portfolios, say experts

These funds invest at least 80 per cent of their corpus in companies engaged in manufacturing activities. Nineteen such schemes across fund houses managed assets worth Rs 34,430 crore as on September 30, 2025. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Sarbajeet K Sen Gurugram
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Manufacturing funds have been in limbo over the past year as global uncertainties and tariff wars hurt sentiment. Over the one year ended October 20, 2025, these schemes lost 0.8 per cent on average. However, with reports of a possible trade deal with the United States (US) on better terms for India, the segment could see renewed investor interest.
 
“Manufacturing funds can be powerful wealth builders. They ride multi-year capex upcycles, China-plus-one, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and consolidation that boosts pricing power. Small revenue upticks can translate into outsized profit growth via operating leverage. They will also benefit from formalisation,
