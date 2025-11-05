Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New investors should enter systematically with a minimum seven-year horizon

New investors should enter systematically with a minimum seven-year horizon

New investors should enter US-focused funds systematically with at least a seven-year horizon, while existing ones rebalance portfolios and moderate tech exposure amid high valuations

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season
premium

Concentrated, tech-heavy indices carry greater risk than diversified benchmarks.

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investing in US equities has proved rewarding for Indian investors during a period of muted performance by domestic equities. While Indian flexi-cap funds returned 3.6 per cent over the past year, schemes investing in US markets have delivered far higher gains. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq-100, for instance, have returned 18.5 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively.
 
The US remains a robust and well-regulated market suitable for first-time global investors. “US equity markets have delivered strong returns over the past year, led by resilient earnings, AI-driven productivity optimism, and a
Topics : Finance News Your money Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon