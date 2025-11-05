New investors should enter systematically with a minimum seven-year horizon

Investing in US equities has proved rewarding for Indian investors during a period of muted performance by domestic equities. While Indian flexi-cap funds returned 3.6 per cent over the past year, schemes investing in US markets have delivered far higher gains. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq -100, for instance, have returned 18.5 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively.

The US remains a robust and well-regulated market suitable for first-time global investors. “US equity markets have delivered strong returns over the past year, led by resilient earnings, AI-driven productivity optimism, and a