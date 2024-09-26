Mixing art and athleticism, aerial acrobatics reaches for the sky

After being a gymnast and winning a Maharashtra government sport award, Aditi Deshpande is training people in aerial acrobatics. “Just as a person goes to gym, many want to learn aerial arts and come for my classes after office or school hours," says Deshpande about her academy Fly High Aerial Art in Mumbai.

The art – and sport – has people suspended in the air dance using silk fabrics, hoops, ropes or trapezes for support. Set to music, the performances combine strength and flexibility to create visually stunning routines. "For a layperson, these acrobatics definitely benefit in building