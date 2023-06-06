Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

In this section

Multi-asset allocation (MAA) funds have witnessed steady inflows over the past year. From Rs 19,225 crore in June 2022, the assets under management of this category has risen to Rs 27,739 crore (April 2023).

The Indian equity market has been volatile over the past year owing to high inflation and rapid rate hikes. “In such times, by investing in a category like MAA, investors get the benefit of diversifying their investments across three or more asset classes within a single fund,” says Ihab Dalwai, fund manager, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC).

