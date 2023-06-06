close

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

Exposure to too many of these funds can make it difficult to control asset allocation or have a unified strategy

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Concerns of a taper gain significance as the delta variant threatens the global economic recovery.
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Multi-asset allocation (MAA) funds have witnessed steady inflows over the past year. From Rs 19,225 crore in June 2022, the assets under management of this category has risen to Rs 27,739 crore (April 2023).
Diversification benefit
The Indian equity market has been volatile over the past year owing to high inflation and rapid rate hikes. “In such times, by investing in a category like MAA, investors get the benefit of diversifying their investments across three or more asset classes within a single fund,” says Ihab Dalwai, fund manager, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC).
First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

Concerns of a taper gain significance as the delta variant threatens the global economic recovery.
